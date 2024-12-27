Rangers Assign Chad Ruhwedel to Wolf Pack; Case McCarthy, Brett Budgell Loaned to ECHL Bloomington

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Case McCarthy and forward Brett Budgell to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Ruhwedel, 34, has recorded three assists in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in five games with the Rangers, recording one assist and a +2 +/- rating.

The native of San Diego, CA, split the 2023-24 season between the Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was acquired by the Rangers from the Penguins on Mar. 7, 2024.

He scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 47 games with the Penguins prior to the trade, then skated in five regular season games with the Rangers.

McCarthy, 23, has recorded one assist and a +3 +/- rating in five games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Troy, NY, has also scored four points (2 g, 2 a) in eleven games with the Bison.

A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He served as captain of the Terriers. Following the conclusion of his collegiate career, McCarthy joined the Wolf Pack on a two-year, AHL standard player contract.

He dressed in two games with the club, making his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Budgell, 23, has scored 13 points (6 g, 7 a) in 15 games with the Bison this season. He has also appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack.

During the 2023-24 season, the native of St. John's, NL, scored 30 points (14 g, 16 a) in 44 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. He also dressed in 19 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild, scoring one assist.

Budgell signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on Oct. 20, 2024.

