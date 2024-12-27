Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs for a special 6 p.m. New Year's Eve puck drop as the Hogs take on the Iowa Wild!

You will not find a more fun or affordable way to spend New Year's Eve in the Stateline. For families, it's the perfect NYE entertainment option and you can even score a Pizza Hut Family Pack for the game. Pizza Hut Family Packs start at just $40 (over a 50% savings) for a minimum of two (2) people and include:

2 upper sideline tickets

2 slices of Pizza Hut pizza

2 cans of soda

Parking

2 coupons for free Pizza Hut items

1 tote bag

Additional tickets are just $20 each and include upper sideline ticket, slice of pizza, can of soda, and Pizza Hut coupon.

Note: Family Pack purchase deadline for the New Year's Eve game is 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.

Whether it's where you start your New Year's Eve celebration or how you will finish the night, you'll be ending the year on a high note by experiencing the unique thrill of IceHogs hockey!

