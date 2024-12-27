Bears Recall Forward Micah Miller from South Carolina

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Micah Miller has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Miller, 26, has scored 21 points (9g, 12a) in 25 games this season for the Stingrays, ranking him tied for first on the team in points. The native of Grand Rapids, Minnesota has struck for five multi-point games this season, and he's collected a pair of goals on the power play while also adding one shorthanded marker.

The 5'9", 201-pound winger has appeared in five career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners, collecting one assist. Before turning pro, Miller played five seasons at St. Cloud State University where he was teammates with fellow Hershey forward Grant Cruikshank in 2022-23.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return from the holiday break to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

