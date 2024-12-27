IceHogs Return to the BMO Center as they Host the Iowa Wild

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs return from the holiday break for a contest with the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. The IceHogs are coming off of a 5-1 win over the Manitoba Moose last Sunday.

So We Meet Again- The IceHogs and Wild will meet for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the month of December. Iowa took the last meeting on Dec. 17 by a 5-1 score in Des Moines. The IceHogs defeated the Wild on Dec. 14 at the BMO Center with a 5-1 score. Tonight's matchup is the first of three consecutive meetings between the two Central Division rivals.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 11-12-3-0, 26 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 10-15-1-0, 21 points (6th Central Division)

Luck Of The Irish- The former University of Notre Dame student athlete Landon Slaggert shared in his alma mater's success this weekend with a pair of goals Sunday afternoon against the Moose. The 5-1 win over Manitoba was the first multi-goal game of the season for the IceHogs' rookie. The 2020 3rd round pick has 15 points (6G,9A) in 27 games with Rockford.

Commesso Shuts Down Moose- Drew Commesso was named the top star Sunday afternoon in Rockford's 5-1 win in Manitoba. The 22-year-old made a season-best 32 saves to give the IceHogs their 11th win of the season. Commesso made 56 saves on 58 shots faced over the weekend in Manitoba after coming up short in the 2-1 shootout loss last Friday.

Into The Wild- The Wild dropped two games against the Chicago Wolves. Liam Öhgren leads Iowa with five goals against the IceHogs this season. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt returns to Iowa after making two starts with the Minnesota Wild this month. The 2021 1st round pick had a 23-save shutout performance on Dec. 11 against Rockford. Iowa will be without their other netminder Dylan Ferguson as he joins Brett Seney on Team Canada's roster for the 2024 Spengler Cup.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 1-5

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

