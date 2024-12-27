Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Thunderbirds

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack outshot the Springfield Thunderbirds 32-26 on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. Three goals against in the third period was the difference, however, as the Pack dropped a 5-2 decision and their fourth straight in the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

Nearly midway through the third period, the sides played four-on-four hockey for the first time in the game. After a good look from the Wolf Pack, Matthew Peca collected a loose puck and breezed into the offensive zone on the left-wing side. Peca then rifled a shot by Dylan Garand to make it 3-1 at 8:36. The goal was Peca's eleventh of the season and stood as the game-winning tally.

Sam Bitten opened the scoring 2:10 into the hockey game, pouncing on a rebound and burying his first goal of the season. Hunter Skinner fired a shot from the right-wing point that Garand denied but Bitten picked up the loose puck and snapped it over the right pad of Garand.

The goal was Bitten's first point in 37 games and the first of two points (1 g, 1 a) in the win.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Thunderbirds 14-7 in the opening period and were finally rewarded with 7.1 seconds remaining in the frame. Alex Belzile handled possession on the left-wing wall before snapping a pass to Bo Groulx in the left-wing circle. Groulx blasted a one-timer that zipped by the glove of Vadim Zherenko to tie the game 1-1.

Groulx's goal was his ninth of the season and the first of two points (1 g, 1 a) in the game.

Just 2:28 into the second period, Matthew Kessel restored the Thunderbirds' lead with his second goal of the season. Following an icing call against the Wolf Pack, Mathias Laferriere took possession of the puck off a faceoff victory and fed Kessel on the right-wing side.

Kessel pinched into the right-wing circle, where he snapped home a shot over the glove of Garand.

8:03 into the third period, Skinner and Brennan Othmann were both whistled for slashing, making it a four-on-four situation. After a near miss in the offensive zone, Peca made it 3-1 at 8:36.

Belzile got the Wolf Pack within one at 10:51, tapping home a backdoor feed from Nathan Sucese for his team-leading tenth goal of the season. The goal was Belzile's second point (1 g, 1 a) of the hockey game.

Just 2:04 later, however, Marcus Sylvegard extended the lead to 4-2 with his ninth goal of the campaign. Sylvegard danced into the right-wing circle before snapping one by Garand.

Despite a late push from the Wolf Pack, Dylan Peterson drilled the empty net at 19:25 to cement the victory. The goal was Peterson's third against the Wolf Pack this season.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when the Providence Bruins return to town. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Wolf Pack calendar courtesy of HDI!

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

