Blue Jackets Recall Pair of Players from Monsters

December 27, 2024

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Denton Mateychuk and forward Mikael Pyyhtia from the Monsters. Mateychuk posted an even rating in one appearance for Columbus this season, the first action of his NHL career, and added 9-16-25 with ten penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 27 appearances for the Monsters during his first professional campaign. Pyyhtia supplied 3-1-4 with two penalty minutes in 25 appearances for Columbus and added 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating in four appearances for Cleveland this season.

A 5'11", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Mateychuk, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 52 appearances for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors last season, Mateychuk posted 17-58-75 with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Playoffs. Serving as Moose Jaw's captain for the second straight year, Mateychuk was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped claim a WHL Championship, was named the WHL's Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL's First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, Mateychuk tallied 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games.

In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-24, Mateychuk registered 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, Mateychuk contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating and was additionally named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team. Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

A 6'0", 174 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtia, 23, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 44 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-24, Pyyhtia logged 3-4-7 with four penalty minutes and added 11-25-36 with eight penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 71 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-24. Pyyhtia added 1-4-5 with a +1 rating in 13 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters in 2024.

In 140 career appearances for TPS Turku in Finland's Liiga, Pyyhtia registered 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23. Pyyhtia helped TPS claim the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Liiga Silver Medals and helped Finland capture the Bronze Medal at the 2021 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

