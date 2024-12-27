Murray Excels in Admirals' Win

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI- Matt Murray stopped a season-high 43 shots and Kieffer Bellows scored a pair of goals to lead the Admirals to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Ryan Ufko and Ozzy Wiesblatt also lit the lamp for the Ads, who snapped Chicago's six-game winning streak in the process.

Murray made 29 saves over the final two periods and backstopped the Admirals to a perfect 4-for-4 performance on the penalty kill. It was the eighth win of the season for Murray, who has allowed just one goal in four of his past five starts.

The Admirals jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period, courtesy of goals from Bellows and Ufko. Bellows notched his team-leading 11th goal of the season at 11:25 of the opening frame when he collected the rebound of a Fedor Svechkov goal and slide it five-hole past Spencer Martin.

Ufko lit the lamp with just 57 seconds remaining in the first, scoring his second power-play marker of the season. The play started when Ozzy Wiesblatt carried the puck along the Chicago blueline and then fired a shot that Ufko deflected past Martin.

After a scoreless second period, Bellows got his second of the game at the 6:55 mark of the final period when he poked a loose puck ahead at the Ads blueline, skated in alone on Martin and reached the puck around the Wolves goalie as he was being hauled to the ground.

Chicago's Ronan Seeley spoiled Murray's shutout bid when he scored on a one-timer with 1:06 to play before Wiesblatt iced things for Milwaukee with an empty-netter, his sixth goal of the season.

The Admirals and Wolves get right back at it as they wrap-up their home-and-home set on Saturday night at 7 pm at the Allstate Arena. Milwaukee's next home game is Monday, December 30th at 7 pm against the Cleveland Monsters.

