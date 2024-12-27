Tufte, Lysell Push P-Bruins Over Islanders

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Forward Riley Tufte tallied two goals and an assist while Fabian Lysell potted a goal and added two assists to push the Providence Bruins over the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 on Friday night at Total Mortgage Arena. John Farinacci recorded three assists, and Tyler Pitlick found the back of the net as well. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 31 shots in the victory.

How It Happened

On a 2-on-1, Lysell fired a wrist shot from the hash marks past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:43 remaining in the first period. Tufte and Farinacci were credited with the assists. From the left circle, Lysell sauced a backhanded pass over to Tufte at the hash marks, where he one-timed a shot into the upper right corner of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 just 2:34 into the second period. Farinacci received a secondary assist. Liam Foudy jabbed at a loose puck above the blue paint and chipped it over the goaltender, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 14:10 to play in the third frame. Patrick Brown slipped a pass from the bottom of the right circle to Pitlick in the slot, where he one-timed the puck under the goaltender's pads, giving the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead with 11:01 left in the third period. Max Jones was credited with a secondary assist. Lysell left the puck for Tufte at the top of the slot, where he snapped a shot under the bar to extend the Providence lead to 4-1 with 8:54 remaining in the third period. Farinacci received a secondary assist.

Stats

Lysell notched his fourth mutli-point game of the season. Tufte recorded his first multi-goal game of the season. Farinacci's three assists are the most in a single game by a Providence skater this season. DiPietro stopped 31 of 32 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 16-11-3-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, December 28 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.