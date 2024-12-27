IceHogs Dominate the Wild 5-0 in Rockford

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs rolled past the Iowa Wild 5-0 on Friday night inside the BMO Center. Zach Sandford and Gerry Mayhew each had a pair of goals.

In the 1st period, goaltenders Drew Commesso and Jesper Wallstedt kept both teams off the score sheet, each making six saves each. Rockford killed off almost a full minute of five-on-three power play time for Iowa.

The 2nd period brought with it the IceHogs offense courtesy of Mayhew. The former Wild forward opened the scoring on a great backdoor feed from Sandford just 1:54 into the frame. Minutes later, Mayhew doubled the lead on power play when he settled the puck outside the crease and roofed it over Wallstedt's shoulder.

Rockford's success on the four-on-four continued with Sandford's 2nd of the season to push the score to 3-0. Colton Dach tacked on the IceHogs' 4th goal of the period just 1:07 later and riffled in a wrister from the far wall.

With time ticking down in the second, Samuel Savoie and David Jiricek dropped the gloves behind the Iowa net. Savoie's takedown brought a packed BMO Center crowd to its feet.

In the final period, Sandford bounced in his second goal of the night when he swatted at a rebound to push the advantage to 5-0. Commesso held down the crease and finished with a 25-save shutout.

Rockford is back in action Saturday, December 28th on the road in Iowa. The puck drops at the Wells Fargo Arena between the Hogs and the Wild at 6:00pm CT.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Tuesday, December 31st. Rockford takes on Iowa on New Year's Eve! Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

