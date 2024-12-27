Firebirds Move Back Into Win Column With 4-3 Victory Over Condors

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena by the final score of 4-3. The Firebirds used two goals in each of the first two periods to help snap the team's three-game losing skid.

QUICK NOTES

Bakersfield scored the game's first goal as Matt Savoie converted following a Coachella Valley turnover at 6:15.

Lleyton Roed tied the game for the Firebirds as Jagger Firkus' shot from the middle of the blueline ricocheted off Roed for his sixth of the season. Ty Nelson earned the secondary assist at 10:28.

Phil Kemp's shot from the point went through a sea of bodies in front of the net to regain Bakersfield's lead.

Coachella Valley evened the game again, this time in the final minute of the first period thanks for Ben Meyers' 10th goal of the season. Ty Nelson's shot was blocked in front of the net and Meyers picked up the rebound and beat Olivier Rodrigue.

Nik Broiullard gave the Firebirds' their first lead of the game at 12:27 of the second period. Brandon Biro and Mitchell Stephens were awarded the assists.

Coachella Valley capitalized on a 5-on-3 powerplay courtesy of Brandon Biro. Morrison set up Biro for his third goal of the season at 16:48.

Former Firebird Connor Carrick pulled the Condors to within one goal with 33 seconds left but Nikke Kokko and Coachella Valley shutdown the home team's efforts to seal a 4-3 victory.

The Firebirds finished 1-for-5 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Nikke Kokko made 20 saves to pick up his eighth victory of the season.

Coachella Valley outshot Bakersfield 35-23.

The Firebirds' record is now 14-10-1-3 on the season.

