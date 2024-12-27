Wolves Tripped up by Admirals 4-1

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves had their six-game winning streak snapped when they fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Despite holding a 44-18 shot advantage, the Wolves could only manage a late Ronan Seeley goal as Chicago also had its eight-game points streak halted in the first of back-to-back meetings between the Central Division rivals.

The Admirals took a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission on goals by Kieffer Bellows and Ryan Ufko-the latter while Milwaukee was on the power play.

The Wolves out shot Milwaukee 16-2 in the second period but neither team could find the back of the net to set up the third.

Bellows struck again in the third to make it 3-0 before the Wolves got on the board.

Seeley ended the shutout bid by Milwaukee netminder Matthew Murray with just over a minute remaining in the third. The Wolves defenseman blasted a one-timer from the top of the right circle that beat Murray to the glove side. Domenick Fensore recorded an assist on Seeley's second goal of the season.

Ozzy Wiesblatt's empty-net goal in the waning seconds capped the scoring.

Spencer Martin (14 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (43 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.

Chicago fell to 14-10-2-0 on the season while Milwaukee improved to 14-8-1-3.

Next up: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

