Wolves Tripped up by Admirals 4-1
December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves had their six-game winning streak snapped when they fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Despite holding a 44-18 shot advantage, the Wolves could only manage a late Ronan Seeley goal as Chicago also had its eight-game points streak halted in the first of back-to-back meetings between the Central Division rivals.
The Admirals took a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission on goals by Kieffer Bellows and Ryan Ufko-the latter while Milwaukee was on the power play.
The Wolves out shot Milwaukee 16-2 in the second period but neither team could find the back of the net to set up the third.
Bellows struck again in the third to make it 3-0 before the Wolves got on the board.
Seeley ended the shutout bid by Milwaukee netminder Matthew Murray with just over a minute remaining in the third. The Wolves defenseman blasted a one-timer from the top of the right circle that beat Murray to the glove side. Domenick Fensore recorded an assist on Seeley's second goal of the season.
Ozzy Wiesblatt's empty-net goal in the waning seconds capped the scoring.
Spencer Martin (14 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (43 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
Chicago fell to 14-10-2-0 on the season while Milwaukee improved to 14-8-1-3.
Next up: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024
- Penguins Triumph Over Phantoms, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Move Into First Place With 6-3 Win Over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Murray Excels in Admirals' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Shut Out 5-0 In Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Take Down Laval Rocket, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Dominate the Wild 5-0 in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Tripped up by Admirals 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 28 at Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bitten Sets the Tone in T-Birds' Triumph Over Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tufte, Lysell Push P-Bruins Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Win Over Islanders, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets Drop Road Game to Americans, 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Chad Ruhwedel to Wolf Pack; Case McCarthy, Brett Budgell Loaned to ECHL Bloomington - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Recall Joshua & Lindgren, Sign Drake to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds Renew 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Pair of Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Recall Forward Micah Miller from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Return to the BMO Center as they Host the Iowa Wild - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.