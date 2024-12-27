Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds Renew 'I-91 Rivalry'

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack return from the holiday break this evening with an eye towards snapping a three-game losing streak against their nearby rivals, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season. It is the second of five meetings at the MassMutual Center, and the first of two December tilts between the clubs.

The sides will conclude the 2024 calendar year against each other, facing off on New Year's Eve in Springfield at 3:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds have won three straight in the head-to-head series, most recently claiming a 4-1 decision on Nov. 30 in Western Massachusetts.

Matt Luff opened the scoring 3:35 into the hockey game, intercepting a pass and then wiring home his fifth goal of the season. Brandon Scanlin tied the game at 12:40, blasting a one-timer by Colten Ellis following a won faceoff in the offensive zone by Bo Groulx.

A power play goal from Dalibor Dvorsky at 16:09 would give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead and stand as the game-winning goal. Mathias Laferriere notched the insurance marker 2:43 into the third period, then Luff hit the empty net at 16:49 to end the intrigue.

In addition to their victory on Nov. 30, the Thunderbirds doubled up the Wolf Pack 4-2 on Nov. 23 at the XL Center and beat them 5-2 on Oct. 27. The Wolf Pack's lone victory in the season series came on Oct. 18 by a final score of 6-5 in Hartford.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack picked up just their second victory of the season on the road last Saturday night, doubling up the Providence Bruins 4-2.

Anton Blidh opened the scoring 12:35 into the hockey game, intercepting a clearing attempt before muscling his way to the goal and beating Brandon Bussi. Jaroslav Chmelaø then located a loose puck and struck on the power play at 16:27, extending the lead to 2-0.

Vinni Lettieri made it a 2-1 game at 19:44, burying a one-timer on the power play. The Wolf Pack responded just 82 seconds into the second period with a power play goal of their own, as Bryce McConnell-Barker picked up a loose puck and wired it over a sliding Bussi.

The goal was McConnell-Barker's fifth of the season and his first career game-winning goal.

Patrick Brown cut the deficit to one at 19:46 of the middle frame, stuffing home a power play goal, but that was as close as the Bruins were able to draw it.

Louis Domingue made seven saves in the third period as the penalty kill went a perfect three-for-three to cement the victory. Blidh hit the empty net at 18:48, scoring his seventh goal of the season.

Alex Belzile, who collected an assist on Saturday night, leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with nine and points with 26 (9 g, 17 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds dropped their fifth straight game (0-3-1-1) on Sunday, falling 3-1 to the Laval Rocket at Place Bell.

Sean Farrell opened the scoring 11:15 into the hockey game, scoring his second goal of the season. The tally would give the Rocket a lead they never lost on the afternoon.

Joshua Roy extended the lead 12:59 into the third period, potting the eventual game-winning goal. The marker was Roy's 12 th of the season.

Luff struck on the power play at 18:12, drawing the Thunderbirds within a goal, but Laurent Dauphin's empty net goal at 19:32 cemented the victory for the Rocket.

Dvorsky is currently representing Team Slovakia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa and will not be available for the Thunderbirds tonight. Ellis, who is 3-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season, is currently suiting up for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup and will not be available tonight.

Dvorsky leads the Thunderbirds in goals with eleven, while he (11 g, 10 a) and Luff (9 g, 12 a) are tied for the team lead in points with 21 each.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when the Bruins return to town. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Wolf Pack calendar courtesy of HDI!

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.