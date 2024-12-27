Penguins Recall Joshua & Lindgren, Sign Drake to PTO

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Jagger Joshua and defenseman Mats Lindgren from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have signed defenseman David Drake to a professional tryout agreement.

Joshua appeared in three contests for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after missing the team's first 12 games of the season while recovering from an injury. The 25-year-old recorded one assist in those three games.

Last year, Joshua led all Penguins rookies in goals (10), assists (15), points (25), penalty minutes (93) and plus-minus (+14).

Joshua signed a two-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after wrapping up his senior season with Michigan State University in 2023. He topped the Spartans with 13 goals that year, and he combined for 44 points (21G-23A) in 135 career college games.

Lindgren has played in four games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. The 20-year-old recorded no points and two penalty minutes in those contests. In 17 games with Wheeling, Lindgren produced three goals and six assists for nine points.

Last season, he topped Red Deer Rebels blueliners with 34 assists and 41 points while producing a junior career-high seven goals. In 220 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Kamloops Blazers, Lindgren amassed 24 goals and 105 assists for 129 points. Furthermore, in 38 WHL playoff games, he gathered 21 points (3G-18A).

Lindgren was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Drake is a 29-year-old, sixth-year pro who has produced seven assists in 23 games with Wheeling this season. The Naperville, Illinois native has 14 AHL games under his belt, suiting up for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Rochester Americans.

Originally a seventh-round draft pick (192nd overall) of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2013, Drake previously played under Penguins head coach Kirk MacDonald for the Reading Royals during the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22 ECHL seasons.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Dec. 27, against Lehigh Valley. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

