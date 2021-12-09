Iowa Falls to Rockford in a Shootout, 4-3

December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Iowa Wild (9-8-1-1; 20 pts.) fell to the Rockford IceHogs (9-8-1-1; 20 pts.) in a shootout, 4-3. Iowa forward Nick Swaney scored his sixth goal against Rockford this season and Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau made 30 saves in the loss.

Rockford forward Garrett Mitchell scored on a wrist shot from the right circle to give the IceHogs a 1-0 lead 47-seconds into the first period.

Later in the opening stanza, Iowa forward Nate Sucese cut down the right side wall and through the right circle and fired a wrist shot far side past IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia (27 saves) to tie the game 1-1 at 13:41 of the first period. Wild defenseman Jon Lizotte, who sprung Sucese with a neutral zone feed, was credited with the lone assist on the goal. The goal was Sucese's first of the year.

At the end of the first period, the score was tied 1-1 and Iowa led 11-8 in shots.

At 1:17 of the second period, Swaney slammed home a rebound at the left post of Delia created by a wraparound attempt by Wild forward Dominic Turgeon to give the Wild a 2-1 lead. Turgeon and Iowa defenseman Joe Hicketts recorded assists on the goal.

Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit collected a feed from Iowa forward Kyle Rau and scored his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the point that found its way past Delia to give Iowa a 3-1 lead at 7:55 of the second period. Rau recorded the only assist on the play.

Rockford forward D.J. Busdeker finished a back door feed from IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Wild at 18:34 of the second period.

At the end of two periods, Iowa led 3-2 over Rockford. Shots in the period were 13-11 in favor of the IceHogs. The Wild led 22-21 in total shots at the conclusion of the period.

Rockford defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk's one-on-one move saw the puck bounce off a Wild stick and past Baribeau at 18:12 of the third period to make the score 3-3.

Both teams surged into overtime tied at three goals apiece as Rockford led 30-28 in shots at the end of regulation. Shots in the third period were 9-6 in favor of the IceHogs.

Rockford outshot Iowa 3-2 in the overtime period, but no goals were scored, sending the game to a shootout. At the end of overtime, the IceHogs led 33-30 in shots.

In the shootout, Rockford forward Alex Nylander scored on the first attempt on a top shelf backhand to put the IceHogs up 1-0. Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa answered on Iowa's first attempt with a far side shot past Delia to knot things up 1-1. After Ian Mitchell and Wild forward Marco Rossi did not score on their second-round chances, IceHogs forward Andrei Altybarmakian deked from right to left on his forehand and slid a puck past Baribeau to give Rockford a 2-1 lead. Wild forward Nick Swaney was stopped by Delia on the final shootout attempt, giving Rockford a 4-3 shootout victory.

Both Iowa and Rockford were 0-for-2 on the power play in the game.

Up next, the Wild play in Milwaukee against the Admirals on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.