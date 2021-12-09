Blackhawks Acquire Kurtis Gabriel for Defenseman Chad Krys

December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Chad Krys. Gabriel has a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the 2021-22 season. He is scheduled to meet the Blackhawks in Toronto.

Gabriel, 28, has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League this season. The Newmarket, Ontario native has appeared in 49 career National Hockey League games and recorded five points (2G, 3A) with the Minnesota Wild (2015-17), New Jersey Devils (2018-19) and San Jose Sharks (2021). He posted NHL highs in goals (2), assists (2), points (4) and games played (22) during the 2018-19 campaign with the Devils. Gabriel appeared in four playoff games with the Wild during the 2016 postseason.

Originally drafted by the Wild in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Gabriel has registered 68 points (36G, 32A) in 332 career AHL games. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound forward posted an AHL personal best eight markers during the 2016-17 with the Iowa Wild. His nine helpers and 16 points in 2014-15 with Iowa were career highs.

Gabriel played with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey from 2010-14, serving as their alternate captain during the 2013-14 season. He was a member of their team when the Attack won the 2011 OHL championship.

Krys played in 64 career AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, scoring 15 points (2G, 13A).

Join the IceHogs for $2 Bud light Friday this Friday, Dec. 10 vs. Henderson at BMO Harris Bank Center! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! The first 1,000 fans (21 & over) grab an IceHogs Bud Light bucket hat! Buy Tickets

The IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving benefiting local organizations is back on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal!

The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss and fans can bring winter clothing items, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a complementary IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.