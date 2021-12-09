Pat Nagle Returns to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Philadelphia Flyers have announced the following transactions:

Goalie Pat Nagle has been recalled to the Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by the Flyers to the Reading Royals.

Defenseman Ryan MacKinnon has been loaned by the Phantoms to the Reading Royals.

Goalie Jon Gillies has been released from his PTO (Professional Try Out).

Forward Westin Michaud has been released from his PTO.

Nagle, 34, has played in one game with the Phantoms this season in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Toronto Marlies on November 20. With the Reading Royals this year, Nagle has gone 7-2-3, 2.58, .927. His 198 career wins is most among active ECHL goaltenders and rates fifth all-time.

Millman, 20, sustained in a lower-body injury on October 17 at Hershey in the Phantoms' second game of the season. The fourth-round selection of the Flyers in 2019 out of the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL has played in two games with the Phantoms this season and suiting up in 13 games last year registering three assists.

MacKinnon, 27, jas played in four games with the Phantoms this year. He has yet to play in a game with Reading this season.

Gillies, 27, played one game for the Phantoms this year on November 27 allowing two goals in a loss against Bridgeport after signing a PTO with the Phantoms on November 23. He has recently signed a two-way contract to the St. Louis Blues. Gillies had also played in three games with the Providence Bruins and one game with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

Michaud, 26, did not play in any games with the Phantoms after signing a PTO with the team on November 26.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center with two big home games this weekend.

Saturday, December 11 at 7:05 against the Cleveland Monsters features the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Dan's Camera City.

Sunday, Decemer 12 at 3:05 is a matinee tilt against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

