New COVID-19 Protocol Updates

December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Attendance Requirements: *BEGINNING DECEMBER 10, in order to enter the building, ALL fans ages 18 and up must show their state or government issued ID with their proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry. Testing and/or vaccination proof still remains for all ticketed guests ages 2 and up.

Masks continue to be recommended

No Bags- Except the Reign ALL-IN Member clear bag

Cashless Concessions

Cashless Parking

*BEGINNING DECEMBER 31: No out of pocket cost COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at Toyota Arena prior to games. Click below to find free testing sites in San Bernardino County.

For the next three home games, the Reign will offer COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at Toyota Arena at NO OUT OF POCKET COST.

Testing is offered at no cost, even if individuals do not have insurance. If you do have insurance please bring a copy of your insurance card and government-issued ID, to the testing site located on the North West Entrance of the arena near the VIP parking lot.

Test results will be sent to fans electronically in 10-15 minutes.

Guests are strongly encouraged to register and schedule their test in advance through Medea's website: https://medeatesting.com.

Testing begins three hours prior to puck drop and closes one hour after the game begins. *To avoid lines and excessive wait times, please plan on arriving early for any fans that need testing.

All fans must wear a face mask in the testing area.

Questions? Please contact your Reign Representative directly, email us at tickets@ontarioreign.com, or call the main line at (909) 941-7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.