Admirals Return Home for Two this Weekend

Milwaukee, WI - After spending most of the past four weeks on the road, the Admirals return to Panther Arena for a pair of games against the Iowa Wild this weekend beginning Friday night at 7 pm, followed by Saturday evening at 6 pm. It's the first time in five weeks that the Ads will play consecutive games at home.

Friday night's contest is the team's annual Toy Drive to benefit Kapco's Kids2Kids Christmas. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate and in return they will receive a Buy-One-Get-One ticket offer and have the opportunity to enter to win one of six amazing Admirals experiences, like riding the Kwik Trip Human Hockey Puck, a visit from Roscoe, or a chance to fly the blimp!

In addition the first 4,000 people will receive an Admirals/Gruber Law Offices t-shirt and Santa will be at the game to take pictures and wishes from young and old in Roscoe & Pounce's Interactive Zone!

Friday night is also a Fair Deal Friday! Fans can purchase a ticket to the game AND a ticket to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for just $19!

The same teams will have a rematch on Saturday night and all fans in attendance will take home a 2022 Admirals Calendar, courtesy of We Energies.

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday, Saturday, or any Admirals game, by going to the Admirals website, www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550.

