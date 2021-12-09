Admirals Return Home for Two this Weekend
December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - After spending most of the past four weeks on the road, the Admirals return to Panther Arena for a pair of games against the Iowa Wild this weekend beginning Friday night at 7 pm, followed by Saturday evening at 6 pm. It's the first time in five weeks that the Ads will play consecutive games at home.
Friday night's contest is the team's annual Toy Drive to benefit Kapco's Kids2Kids Christmas. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate and in return they will receive a Buy-One-Get-One ticket offer and have the opportunity to enter to win one of six amazing Admirals experiences, like riding the Kwik Trip Human Hockey Puck, a visit from Roscoe, or a chance to fly the blimp!
In addition the first 4,000 people will receive an Admirals/Gruber Law Offices t-shirt and Santa will be at the game to take pictures and wishes from young and old in Roscoe & Pounce's Interactive Zone!
Friday night is also a Fair Deal Friday! Fans can purchase a ticket to the game AND a ticket to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for just $19!
The same teams will have a rematch on Saturday night and all fans in attendance will take home a 2022 Admirals Calendar, courtesy of We Energies.
Fans can purchase tickets for Friday, Saturday, or any Admirals game, by going to the Admirals website, www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2021
- Oak View Group Grows Team at Coachella Valley Arena - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Admirals Return Home for Two this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- RRTV in the Community: Head of the Class - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Wolf Pack, Assign Morgan Barron and Adam Húska to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Megna, MacDonald Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Blackhawks Acquire Kurtis Gabriel for Defenseman Chad Krys - Rockford IceHogs
- Brian Scalabrine to Visit T-Birds New Year's Day Game - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Coyotes Assign Fasching to Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Comets Recall Goaltender Mitens from Thunder - Utica Comets
- Cates Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Recall Burzan from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Brian Lashoff Joins Red Wings on Recall - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship to Take Place at Adirondack Bank Center - Utica Comets
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pat Nagle Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kraken Assign Kole Lind to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Ready for Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration, Salute to Frontline Workers - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Falls to Rockford in a Shootout, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Mitchell and Delia Deliver Big Moments in 4-3 Comeback Shootout Win over Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Down Comets in Overtime for Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.