2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship to Take Place at Adirondack Bank Center

Utica, NY - The NCAA Division I Atlantic Hockey Association and the Adirondack Bank Center announced in partnership today that they will host the 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship in Utica, New York.

The tournament, taking place starting on Friday, March 18th with games at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM with a championship game at 7:30 PM on Saturday, March 19th.

Advanced ticket sales will begin tomorrow, December 10th at 10:00 AM with a two-day ticket cost of $25. Single day tickets for adults are $20 while student tickets are $10. Day of game ticket sales for adults are $25 while students will remain at $10 each. The winner of the Atlantic Hockey Championship will skate off with the Jack Riley Trophy, presented annually to the conference's postseason champion, and will earn the AHA's automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship. Fans can purchase tickets online by going to www.empirestatetix.com, by calling 315-790-9070 or visiting the box office at the Adirondack Bank Center.

"As a proud hockey town, the City of Utica is excited the 2022 NCAA Division I Atlantic Hockey Association tournament will be hosted at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in March, said the Mayor of Utica, New York Robert Palmieri. "We welcome the tournament, and all its patrons, to our community with open arms. I commend Rob Esche for his outstanding work and thank Commissioner DeGregorio for choosing Utica to host this great event."

"I am honored that the Adirondack Bank Center was selected to host the 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship," said Utica Comets President Robert Esche. "This is the first time since 1962 that the AUD has been able to host a Division I championship series, and we are grateful that Bob DeGregorio trusted us with this outstanding event that our hockey community is extremely excited to embrace."

"We are excited to bring the 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship to Utica and Oneida County," Atlantic Hockey Commissioner Robert DeGregorio said. "Utica is an ideal site for our championship due to its location at the center of our conference footprint and the Adirondack Bank Center will present a great hockey atmosphere for our players, coaches and fans. We're looking forward to an outstanding weekend of college hockey."

The Atlantic Hockey Association is marking its 19th season of competition in 2021-22. The 10-team NCAA Division I conference consists of, American International College (Yellow Jackets), Bentley University (Falcons), Canisius College (Golden Griffins), The College of the Holy Cross (Crusaders), Mercyhurst University (Lakers), Niagara University (Purple Eagles), Rochester Institute of Technology (Tigers), Sacred Heart University (Pioneers), the United States Air Force Academy (Falcons) and the United States Military Academy (Black Knights).

The Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium is a 3,915 -seat multi-purpose arena in Utica, New York and is the home arena of the Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, Utica College men's and women's hockey and Utica City FC of the MASL. In 2011, the Utica Memorial Auditorium was designated as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers in recognition of its innovative cable suspended roof.

