Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda Preview

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks (7-7-2-1) enter Saturday's game 8th in the Pacific Division with 17 points. San Jose (6-10-1-0) is currently in last place in the Pacific with 13 points.

Saturday marks the fifth of eight meetings between the Canucks and Barracuda this season: Dec. 11 (road), Dec. 12 (road), Mar. 24 (road) and Apr. 15 (road).

The Canucks have a 2-2-0-0 all-time record in two games against the Barracuda.

Among Canucks skaters Sheldon Dries (3-3-6) and Phil Di Giuseppe (1-5-6) are tied for the Abby lead in points this season vs San Jose with six points in four games.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries leads the AHL in goals with 12 this season. He also leads the team with 19 points (12-7-19) through 16 games.

Sheldon Rempal has registered 16 points (5-11-16) through 17 games and leads the Canucks with 11 assists.

Phil Di Giuseppe has recorded 14 points (4-10-14) through 17 games.

Nic Petan has recorded 10 points (5-5-10) in nine games this season with the Canucks.

Jack Rathbone is tied for second among defencemen on the Canucks with six points (1-5-6) in seven games this season.

Cameron Schilling leads the Canuck defenders with eight assists this season and nine points (1-8-9) through 14 games.

Michael DiPietro has registered a 2.97 goals against average with a .904 save percentage and three wins through his first nine appearances of the season.

LAST MEETING - DEC. 5/21: ABB 5 vs SJ 2

The Abby Canucks earned a 5-2 win against the San Jose Barracuda on Dec. 5 at Abbotsford Centre...Nic Petan opened the scoring for the Canucks at the 10:05 mark of the first period...Sheldon Rempal and Jack Rathbone assisted on the play...Jarid Lukosevicius gave the home side a 2-1 lead at the 17:32 mark of the first period...Tristen Nielsen and Danila Klimovich had the helpers...Sheldon Dries made it a 3-2 game at the 1:59 mark of the final frame...Madison Bowey and Lukosevicius had the assists on the play...Noah Juulsen scored his first goal of the season to make it 4-2 for Abbotsford...John Stevens and Vincent Arseneau assisted on the goal...Dries added an empty netter to make it 5-2...Sheldon Rempal led the team in shots (5)...Spencer Marting made his third start of the season...Martin made 23 saves on 25 shots to earn his second win of the season.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Carson Focht reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 7

- Travis Hamonic loaned to Abbotsford, Dec. 4

- Travis Hamonic recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 3

- Carson Focht reassigned to Kalamazoo, Dec. 3

- Travis Hamonic loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 22

OFFENSIVE OVERLOAD

The Abbotsford Canucks are fresh off a very successful home stand that saw them take home W's in three of four games played against the Ontario Reign and Barracuda. Abby registered at least four goals in three of their last four games and have scored four times on the powerplay during their last two games.

Nic Petan led the club with six points (3-3-6) during the Canucks' recent homestand. Spencer Martin picked up two wins for Abby to lead the way among netminders.

SHELDON DRIES, AHL TOP GOAL SCORER

As of writing this, Sheldon Dries has lit the lamp 12 times this season and is currently the leading goal scorer in the American Hockey League. Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the entire season. The Western Michigan alum enters play 7th in the league with 19 points (12-7-19) through 16 games.

Sheldon has been phenomenal with the man advantage as well, tying for the team lead with three goals. His 1.19 points per game leads the Canucks and is 15th in the AHL right now.

POINT PER GAME PETEY

Nic Petan has been a true difference maker for the Abbotsford Canucks. The Delta, BC product has put up 10 points through his first nine games with the Canucks this season. His 1.11 points per game is second on the Canucks. Petey's five goals are tied for second on the team and his five assists are tied for the fifth highest tally on the team.

ANOTHER SHELDON SHINING IN ABBY

Sheldon Rempal has been a consistently productive player for the Abbotsford Canucks this season. The former BCHL star has recorded 16 points (5-11-16) through 17 games with the Abby Canucks. Rempal's 11 assists lead the team, and he has scored all five of his goals in the last eight games.

BAD TO THE RATHBONE

Jack Rathbone has been highly productive from the blue line during his seven games with the Abby Canucks this season. The Harvard alum has posted six points (1-5-6) in seven games, good for a 0.86 points per game average. Rathbone's five assists are the second highest tally among defencemen for the Canucks and tied for the fifth most of any Abby skater. Jack scored his first goal of the campaign against the Barracuda on Dec. 4.

DI GIUSEPPE IS DI MAN

The veteran winger has been a steadying force for the Abby Canucks in 2021. Phil Di Giuseppe enters Saturday's game against the Cuda tied with 14 points (4-10-14) in 17 games. His 14 points rank third on the team and his 10 assists are the second highest tally for the Canucks. The University of Michigan alum has great chemistry with his line mates Sheldon Dries and Sheldon Rempal, and fans can expect more points from this potent line this week against the Barracuda.

SPENCER MARTIN'S BIG WEEK

Spencer Martin was the Abby Canucks' top goaltender during their recent hot streak. The veteran netminder won both of his starts during the Canucks' four-game homestand. Martin turned aside 48 of the 54 shots he faced, good for a .889 save percentage. The Oakville, ON product has won two of his three starts in 2021.22.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Nic Petan recorded his 50th career goal, Dec. 5 vs San Jose

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

Chase Wouters recorded first career goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 20 points

DiPietro - 10 points

Di Giuseppe - 10 points

Martin - 10 points

Wouters - 10 points

Silovs - 10 points

Bailey - 10 points

Klimovich - 5 points

Rempal - 5 Points

Bowey - 5 points

Petan - 5 points

Juulsen - 5 Points

Woo - 5 points

Lukosevicius - 5 points

Lockwood - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

