RRTV in the Community: Head of the Class
December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have partnered with the Pima County School Superintendent's Office along with Roadrunners Season Ticket Members and Corporate Partners to provide tickets to Pima County teachers to attend this weekend's games against Stockton Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
The team has donated over 500 tickets for each game to thank all Pima County teachers for the care, passion and expertise that they display every day in serving the children and youth of our Southern Arizona community.
"As we approach the holiday break, we want to give a special token of appreciation to our teachers and invite them to enjoy Roadrunners hockey this weekend," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.
"We couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity to give back to our education community," said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. "This really put a smile on the faces of our amazing educators. I personally thank the Tucson Roadrunners team and the Rio Nuevo District. Happy Holidays and Go Roadrunners!"
