Brian Lashoff Joins Red Wings on Recall

December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Brian Lashof

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Brian Lashof(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids.

Lashoff has spent parts of seven seasons in the NHL with Detroit, most recently in the 2019-20 season where he totaled nine games and one assist. The 12th-year-pro has suited up for 136 NHL games, registering 15 points (2-13-15) and 65 penalty minutes. Lashoff last saw action in the NHL on Jan. 14, 2020 against the Islanders.

The Albany, N.Y., native has spent his entire career in the Red Wings organization, including 13 seasons with the Griffins. Lashoff is a two-time captain of Grand Rapids after serving as an alternate from 2015-20. The defenseman's 529 games played for the Griffins ranks first among active AHL players who have spent their entire AHL career with the same club and seventh in league history among one-team players. Lashoff is still 126 games away from breaking the Griffins' all-time games played record, held by Travis Richards with 655 games (1995-2006).

