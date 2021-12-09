Brian Lashoff Joins Red Wings on Recall
December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids.
Lashoff has spent parts of seven seasons in the NHL with Detroit, most recently in the 2019-20 season where he totaled nine games and one assist. The 12th-year-pro has suited up for 136 NHL games, registering 15 points (2-13-15) and 65 penalty minutes. Lashoff last saw action in the NHL on Jan. 14, 2020 against the Islanders.
The Albany, N.Y., native has spent his entire career in the Red Wings organization, including 13 seasons with the Griffins. Lashoff is a two-time captain of Grand Rapids after serving as an alternate from 2015-20. The defenseman's 529 games played for the Griffins ranks first among active AHL players who have spent their entire AHL career with the same club and seventh in league history among one-team players. Lashoff is still 126 games away from breaking the Griffins' all-time games played record, held by Travis Richards with 655 games (1995-2006).
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Brian Lashof
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2021
- Eagles Recall Burzan from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Brian Lashoff Joins Red Wings on Recall - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship to Take Place at Adirondack Bank Center - Utica Comets
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pat Nagle Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kraken Assign Kole Lind to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Ready for Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration, Salute to Frontline Workers - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Falls to Rockford in a Shootout, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Mitchell and Delia Deliver Big Moments in 4-3 Comeback Shootout Win over Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Down Comets in Overtime for Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.