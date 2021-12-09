Cates Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced they have recalled forward Jackson Cates from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Cates, 24, has scored two goals with three assists for five points with the Phantoms in 18 games. He recently had a three-game assist streak. Both of his goals have been shorthanded and he is tied for the league-lead in shorthanded goals along with Max Willman and several others.

Cates becomes the fourth Phantoms player to a receive a recall to the Flyers this season joining Max Willman, Connor Bunnaman and Morgan Frost.

The Stillwater, Minn. native signed with the Flyers as a free agent out of Minn-Duluth and played in four games with Philadelphia late last season registering one assist. The 6'0â³ lefty shooter has primarily played center with the Phantoms. He is the older brother of Flyers' fifth-round selection from 2016 Noah Cates who is in his senior season at Minn-Duluth.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center with two big home games this weekend.

Saturday, December 11 at 7:05 against the Cleveland Monsters features the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Dan's Camera City.

Sunday, Decemer 12 at 3:05 is a matinee tilt against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

