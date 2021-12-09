Megna, MacDonald Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Jayson Megna Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
D Jacob MacDonald Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, December 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
