Rangers Recall Goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Wolf Pack, Assign Morgan Barron and Adam Húska to Hartford

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers (NHL) announced on Thursday that the club has recalled goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have assigned goaltender Adam Húska and forward Morgan Barron to the Wolf Pack.

Kinkaid, signed by the Rangers as an unrestricted free agent on October 9th, 2020, has posted a 9-1-1 record to go with a .916 save percentage and 2.59 goals against average this season with the Wolf Pack. Overall, Kinkaid is 11-1-1 in 13 appearances over the course of two seasons with the Wolf Pack.

The native of Farmingville, New York, appeared in nine games with the Rangers in 2020-21, posting a 3-2-1 record with an .898 save percentage and 2.59 goals against average.

Húska was selected by the Rangers in the 7th round (184th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 2-3-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average. Húska made his NHL debut on Wednesday night for the Rangers.

Over the course of four seasons, the former University of Connecticut goaltender has appeared in 56 career AHL games with a 23-20-13 record, .896 save percentage and 2.93 goals against average.

Barron was selected by the Rangers in the 6th round (174th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has skated in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season and is tied for second on the club in goals scored with six. Overall, Barron has scored nine points on the campaign (6 g, 3 a).

Barron has skated in two games with the Rangers this season. He appeared in the club's games on October 21st and 23rd in Nashville and Ottawa.

