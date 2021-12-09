Rangers Recall Goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Wolf Pack, Assign Morgan Barron and Adam Húska to Hartford
December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers (NHL) announced on Thursday that the club has recalled goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have assigned goaltender Adam Húska and forward Morgan Barron to the Wolf Pack.
Kinkaid, signed by the Rangers as an unrestricted free agent on October 9th, 2020, has posted a 9-1-1 record to go with a .916 save percentage and 2.59 goals against average this season with the Wolf Pack. Overall, Kinkaid is 11-1-1 in 13 appearances over the course of two seasons with the Wolf Pack.
The native of Farmingville, New York, appeared in nine games with the Rangers in 2020-21, posting a 3-2-1 record with an .898 save percentage and 2.59 goals against average.
Húska was selected by the Rangers in the 7th round (184th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 2-3-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average. Húska made his NHL debut on Wednesday night for the Rangers.
Over the course of four seasons, the former University of Connecticut goaltender has appeared in 56 career AHL games with a 23-20-13 record, .896 save percentage and 2.93 goals against average.
Barron was selected by the Rangers in the 6th round (174th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has skated in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season and is tied for second on the club in goals scored with six. Overall, Barron has scored nine points on the campaign (6 g, 3 a).
Barron has skated in two games with the Rangers this season. He appeared in the club's games on October 21st and 23rd in Nashville and Ottawa.
The Wolf Pack return to game action on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The game can be seen live on NHL Network. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, December 17th, when they host the Phantoms. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2021
- Admirals Return Home for Two this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- RRTV in the Community: Head of the Class - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Wolf Pack, Assign Morgan Barron and Adam Húska to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Megna, MacDonald Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Blackhawks Acquire Kurtis Gabriel for Defenseman Chad Krys - Rockford IceHogs
- Brian Scalabrine to Visit T-Birds New Year's Day Game - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Coyotes Assign Fasching to Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Comets Recall Goaltender Mitens from Thunder - Utica Comets
- Cates Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Recall Burzan from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Brian Lashoff Joins Red Wings on Recall - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship to Take Place at Adirondack Bank Center - Utica Comets
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield recalls G Colten Ellis from Worcester, signs forwards Drew Callin & Robbie Payne to PTOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pat Nagle Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kraken Assign Kole Lind to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Ready for Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration, Salute to Frontline Workers - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Falls to Rockford in a Shootout, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Mitchell and Delia Deliver Big Moments in 4-3 Comeback Shootout Win over Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Down Comets in Overtime for Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Wolf Pack, Assign Morgan Barron and Adam Húska to Hartford
- Wolf Pack Announce New Dates for Teddy Bear Toss, Puck 'N Paws, Hockey 'N Hops, Hockey 'N Vine
- Wolf Pack Announce Numerous Changes to 2021-22 Schedule
- Wolf Pack Announce Postponement of December 8th Game vs. Belleville
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Adam Húska from Wolf Pack, Reassign Wall to Hartford