Brian Scalabrine to Visit T-Birds New Year's Day Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that former Boston Celtics forward and current NBC Sports Boston lead analyst Brian Scalabrine will be joining the Thunderbirds on Saturday, Jan. 1 for the club's New Year's Day Matinee when the T-Birds square off against the Rochester Americans.

Fans will have the chance to meet "Scal" for a general public meet-and-greet from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. before he heads down to ice level to drop the ceremonial first puck. After that, fans will be offered the opportunity for a VIP Meet-and-Greet with Scalabrine in the Executive Perch during the first period. VIP tickets will be sold for $50 per person.

This exclusive Meet-and-Greet Package includes a ticket to the Thunderbirds game with the best view in the house in the Executive Perch, the private meet-and-greet with Scalabrine during the first period, and a variety of food served in the Perch plus a cash bar. To wrap up his appearance, Scalabrine will be participating in a youth basketball "Parade of Champions" during the first intermission, where local youth basketball teams will be celebrated on the ice with the chance for a team photo with Scalabrine.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

