Coyotes Assign Fasching to Tucson Roadrunners
December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Hudson Fasching to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
Fasching, 26, has played in seven games for the Coyotes this season. In 10 games with Tucson, he has recorded 10 points (4-6-10) and an even rating with four penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-foot-3, 204-pound forward currently ranks tied for fourth on the Roadrunners in goals and fourth in points this season.
The Milwaukee, WI. native has accumulated 1-2-3 and eight PIM in 34 career NHL games and 59-62-121 and 83 PIM in 239 career AHL games. Acquired from Buffalo via a trade on June 14, 2018, Fasching has appeared in 12 games for the Coyotes since the start of 2020-21.
