Comets Recall Goaltender Mitens from Thunder
December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Mareks Mitens from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.
Mitens, 23, has suited up for the Thunder for 13 games garnering a record of 7-4-1 with a 3.12 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. He played four seasons at Lake Superior State University before signing an amateur tryout contract with the Binghamton Devils last seaosn. In four appearances with Binghamton, Mitens went 1-3 with a 2.81 goals against average and a .899 save percentage. Mitens, born in Ventspils, Latvia, finished his senior year with a WCHA Championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound goaltender was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team during the 2020-21 campaign.
The Comets are back at home on tomorrow, December 10th, against the Cleveland Monsters at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
