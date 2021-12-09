Comets Recall Goaltender Mitens from Thunder

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Mareks Mitens from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

Mitens, 23, has suited up for the Thunder for 13 games garnering a record of 7-4-1 with a 3.12 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. He played four seasons at Lake Superior State University before signing an amateur tryout contract with the Binghamton Devils last seaosn. In four appearances with Binghamton, Mitens went 1-3 with a 2.81 goals against average and a .899 save percentage. Mitens, born in Ventspils, Latvia, finished his senior year with a WCHA Championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound goaltender was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team during the 2020-21 campaign.

