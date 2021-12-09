Kraken Assign Kole Lind to Checkers

Just in time for a lengthy home stand, the Checkers are getting reinforcements as the Seattle Kraken have assigned forward Kole Lind to Charlotte.

Lind has been with Seattle for the past week and competed in two games for the Kraken. On Dec. 3, Lind logged an assist in the Seattle's 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The helper was the first point at the NHL level for the Saskatchewan native.

A 2nd round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2017, Lind has skated in 17 games with the Checkers this year after being selected by the Kraken in the NHL's Expansion Draft. During his time with Charlotte, Lind has logged 7 points (2G, 5A).

Following back-to-back wins on the road this past weekend, the Checkers return home to Bojangles' Coliseum for six games in ten days, and it all starts off with a pair of games against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11.

