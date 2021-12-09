Griffins Ready for Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration, Salute to Frontline Workers

December 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Jonatan Berggren

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Jonatan Berggren(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 vs. Toronto Marlies

Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration presented by Comerica Bank: Come meet Santa Claus and celebrate the holidays with the Griffins.

Kids 25th Anniversary Jersey Giveaway (Kids 13 and under): The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a kid-sized replica of the 25th Anniversary Jersey worn by the Griffins.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 vs. Toronto Marlies

Salute to Frontline Workers presented by MET/MESP

Time: 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 3 p.m. for the general public, 2:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Salute to Frontline Workers presented by MET/MESP: The Griffins will honor all frontline workers throughout the game with special presentations and thank-you messages to those who have helped us get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Winning Wednesday

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: Bookmark #1 - Dec. 22; Bookmark #2 - Jan. 26; March 9 and 16; April 6.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com.

Winning Wednesdays: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.