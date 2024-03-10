Iowa Doubles up Moose

The Manitoba Moose (23-29-1-1) rematched with the Central Division's Iowa Wild (20-31-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 victory over Iowa last night.

Manitoba opened the scoring five minutes into the contest with the goal from Ville Heinola. Brad Lambert grabbed the puck and slid aa pass to the defenceman who made a beautiful move before beating Jesper Wallstedt through traffic. Iowa tied the contest late in the period with a power play tally from Luke Toporowski. Daemon Hunt moved the puck along to Toporowski, who walked in and found twine past Collin Delia. The Wild took the lead 16 seconds later off a goal from Will Butcher. The Moose were unable to clear the zone cleanly and Butcher grabbed the disc and sent it home past a screened Delia. Manitoba trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes of play. Delia ended with six saves, while Wallstedt was credited with eight of his own.

Manitoba tied the contest 4:23 into the middle stanza with a goal from Brad Lambert. Jeff Malott forced a turnover and brought the disc into the attacking zone. The winger sucked in a Wild player before making a cross-seam pass to Lambert, who slid the puck under Wallstedt. Iowa took the lead with seven minutes to go in the period with a goal from Caedan Bankier. The forward took advantage of a turnover and found twine from a sharp angle. The Wild pushed further ahead 18 seconds later with a tally off the stick of Simon Johansson. Iowa found the net one final time in the frame with a goal from Steven Fogarty. Forward Gavin Hain centered the puck across the crease where Fogarty was waiting to tap it home. Manitoba was outshot 17-8 in the middle stanza and trailed 5-2 heading to the final 20 minutes of play.

Iowa added a sixth goal in the final frame off the stick of Kevin Conley. The Wild blocked a shot and took off down the ice on a four-on-two rush. Johansson found Conley, who blasted the puck into the back of the net. The Moose responded with the first AHL goal from Dmitry Kuzmin. Lambert settled the puck and dished the feed to Kuzmin, who beat Wallstedt from the slot. Despite chances and pressure the rest of the way, Manitoba wouldn't draw any closer and fell by a score of 6-3. Delia was hit with the road loss and ended with 26 saves, while Wallstedt picked up the home win on the back of 32 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Brad Lambert (Click for full interview)

"Obviously I thought we started off good. Then we made a few costly mistakes that they ended up capitalizing on. Other than that, I thought we played decent. There were some times we kinda collapsed and that was enough to hit us with the loss. We'll take care of those next game. We've been playing well recently and I think we put this behind us and bounce back."

Statbook

Ville Heinola has tallied three points (2G, 1A) his past three games

Heinola has matched his previous career-high with his fifth goal of the season

Brad Lambert has registered nine points (3G, 6A) over his past five contests

Jeff Malott set a new career-high with his 22nd assist

Dmitry Kuzmin notched his first AHL goal

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has 12 points (5G, 7A) over his past six gamess

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road trip with a contest against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday, March 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.

