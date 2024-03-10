Bussi & Bruins Stymie Furious T-Birds Effort

SPRINGFIELD Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (26-26-3-2) threw everything they could at the net of the Providence Bruins (35-17-3-2) without success in a 5-0 defeat on Sunday at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

It was evident from the onset that the goaltenders were not going to allow anything easily, as both Colten Ellis of Springfield and Brandon Bussi of Providence came out with laser-like focus. Bussi was exceptional from the get-go, as he turned away a trio of point-blank chances in the opening 10 minutes off of Will Bitten, Joey Duszak, and Zach Dean.

Operating on the first power play of the afternoon, the T-Birds instead saw the scoreless deadlock broken when Jayson Megna intercepted a pass and beat everyone up ice to beat Ellis on a backhand breakaway, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead at 11:23 of the first period.

Megna's tally, which began Providence's Teddy Bear Toss, proved to be the only shot to beat Bussi or Ellis for the next period and a half. The T-Birds peppered the Providence net from all angles and in all situations, but Bussi continued to bamboozle his division foes.

With Springfield still pushing hard to equalize, Oskar Steen finally afforded Bussi and his defense some insurance when he elevated a wrist shot past Ellis 3:58 into the final period. Joey Abate and John Beecher would follow suit, setting each other up for odd-man rush goals at 13:45 and 15:37 respectively. With the game well in hand, the Bruins' top power play unit added one more for good measure as Georgii Merkulov potted the Bruins' 5th goal at 19:28.

The T-Birds get some well-deserved rest before a crucial two-game series in Charlotte next Saturday and Sunday against the Checkers inside Bojangles' Coliseum. Puck drop on Saturday is set for 4:00 p.m., with a 1:00 p.m. matinee on tap for Sunday.

