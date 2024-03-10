Bussi, P-Bruins Blank T-Birds in Teddy Bear Toss Game

Providence, RI - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 36 shots he faced as the Providence Bruins blanked the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-0 in the second annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Jayson Megna netted a short-handed goal that sent teddy bears flying onto the ice and added an assist. Joey Abate and John Beecher each posted a goal and an assist as well.

How It Happened

Megna stole the puck away in the defensive zone while short-handed, taking it on a breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and flipped the puck past the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:37 remaining in the first period.

Patrick Brown snuck a pass to Oskar Steen in the slot, where he fired a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 3:58 into the third period. Anthony Richard received a secondary assist.

Beecher chased down a loose puck in the left circle and fed the puck to Abate cutting to the right post, where he redirected it into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 6:15 to play in the third frame. Alec Regula was credited with an assist as well.

Abate rushed the puck up the left wing and zipped a pass to Beecher at the bottom of the right circle, where he hammered a one-timer past the diving goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 4:22 remaining in the third period.

Georgii Merkulov netted a power play goal with 32 seconds remaining. Megna and Fabian Lysell received assists on the tally.

Stats

Bussi's shutout was his first of the season and third of his career.

Megna's short-handed tally was his team-leading fourth short-handed goal of the season and the team's 13th of the campaign, which is tied for first in the league.

Bussi stopped all 36 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, March 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

