Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign

The Wranglers host the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday night.

Calgary is looking to get back in the win column and keep pace in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Calgary and Ontario are currently in a four-team tie for fourth place with 64 pts., but the Wranglers sit in sixth when factoring in goal-differential.

Puck drop: 6:00pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 10, 2024 6:00pm vs Ontario Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar. 11, 2024 7:00pm vs Ontario Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Reign meet for the eighth time this season in a game with significant implications on the standings.

Both teams are evenly matched heading into Sunday's tilt, with Calgary (29-19-4-2) in sixth place in the Pacific Division and Ontario (29-19-3-3) sitting fourth, however, both have 29 wins and 64 pts.

The Wranglers have the edge in the season series with five wins in seven games and picked up a 3-1 victory in their last meeting with the Reign on Feb.3.

Ontario hasn't lost in regulation in their last seven games (6-0-0-1) heading into tonight.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones

Keep your eye on Ben Jones tonight.

Jones has been on fire lately, riding a four-game scoring streak heading into Sunday's contest, with seven points (4g,3a) in that span, which includes two multi-point games.

The pride of Waterloo, ON currently leads the Wranglers in points (38) and goals (19) through 54 games this season.

ONE TIMERS:

The Flames acquired (F) Riley Damiani from Dallas and assigned him to the Wranglers in exchange for (F) Emilio Pettersen at the NHL trade deadline.

The Flames assigned (D) Jordan Oesterle to the Wranglers on Mar.8.

Adam Klapka is riding a four-game point streak with six points (3g,4a) in that span.

(F) Cole Schwindt recently recorded his 100th career AHL point and skated in his 200th career AHL game.

(F) William Stromgren has a goal and two assists in his last three games.

