Rangers Agree to Terms with Louis Domingue

March 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







NEW YORK - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Louis Domingue on a one-year contract extension.

Domingue, 32, has appeared in 24 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, notching a 13-7-4 record, 2.65 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. The St-Hyacinthe, Quebec native made one start for the Blueshirts this season, stopping 25-of-26 shots in a win against Minnesota on November 9.

The 6-3, 209 pounder has amassed 143 career NHL games, split between the Rangers, Penguins, Flames, Canucks, Devils, Lightning, and Coyotes, compiling a 60-60-10 record, 3.02 goals against average and .905 save percentage. He had a career-best season in 2018-19 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, going 21-5-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

In 194 career games in the AHL between Hartford, Wikes-Barre/Scranton, Stockton, Syracuse, Binghamton, Springfield, and Portland, Domingue has a 91-68-22 mark, 2.73 goals-against average and .908 save percentage, along with 10 shutouts.

Domingue was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.