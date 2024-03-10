Rangers Agree to Terms with Louis Domingue
March 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Louis Domingue on a one-year contract extension.
Domingue, 32, has appeared in 24 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, notching a 13-7-4 record, 2.65 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. The St-Hyacinthe, Quebec native made one start for the Blueshirts this season, stopping 25-of-26 shots in a win against Minnesota on November 9.
The 6-3, 209 pounder has amassed 143 career NHL games, split between the Rangers, Penguins, Flames, Canucks, Devils, Lightning, and Coyotes, compiling a 60-60-10 record, 3.02 goals against average and .905 save percentage. He had a career-best season in 2018-19 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, going 21-5-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.
In 194 career games in the AHL between Hartford, Wikes-Barre/Scranton, Stockton, Syracuse, Binghamton, Springfield, and Portland, Domingue has a 91-68-22 mark, 2.73 goals-against average and .908 save percentage, along with 10 shutouts.
Domingue was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
