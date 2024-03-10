Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (19-31-3-2; 43 pts.) vs. Manitoba Moose (23-28-1-1; 48 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend series against the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Wild will celebrate Crash's Dino Birthday presented by JP Party Rentals. The first 1,500 kids 12 and under will receive a youth jersey giveaway presented by JP Party Rentals and LAZER 103.3. The Hobey Baker Trophy will be on the concourse. The Wild will also host a postgame skate for all fans in attendance presented by learntoskateiowa.com and STAR 102.5. Limited skate rentals will be available for $2, cash only.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 33-18-2-2 (16-10-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-8-2-1 at Manitoba)

LAST TIME: Iowa lost 4-1 to Manitoba at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night... Caedan Bankier scored Iowa's lone goal at 1:44 of the third period.... The Moose scored the next four goals... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots in the loss... Thomas Milic stopped 22-of-23 shots to earn the win

2022-23: Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Manitoba in 2022-23... The Wild beat the Moose by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the season's first meeting to pick up the team's first win of the season... Adam Beckman led Iowa skaters in goals and points (7-3=10) in seven games vs. Manitoba

TEAM NOTES

SCORELESS THROUGH TWO: Iowa and Manitoba played a scoreless opening 40 minutes in Saturday's game... It marked just the second time this season that the Wild entered the third period in a scoreless draw... Iowa won 2-1 over San Diego in overtime on Jan. 13 after entering the third period tied at 0-0

LATE TALLIES: Kristian Reichel's goal at 13:22 marked the latest opening goal by an opponent this season... The Wild allowed four goals in the third period for the third time

SHOT TRACKER: Iowa allowed 16 Manitoba shots in the third period on Saturday... The Moose have outshot the Wild in the final frame in four out of five meetings this season... Iowa has outshot opponents once in the last six games

WORKHORSE WALLSTEDT

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has started 13 of Iowa's last 14 games

Wallstedt is 5-6-2 over that span

Three of Wallstedt's losses over the last 13 games have come when allowing three goals or fewer

Wallstedt has recorded three losses this season in which he has allowed two goals

QUICK NOTES

Simon Johansson saw a career-long five-game point streak (2-4=6) snapped on Saturday

Luke Toporowski recorded his first point in an Iowa Wild uniform with an assist on Caedan Bankier's third period goal

Daemon Hunt played his 100th AHL game on Saturday

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Manitoba has won five straight games and has scored at least four goals in each game

Jeff Malott enters Sunday's game riding a four-game point streak (5-3=8)

Malott has scored in three consecutive games and ranks second on the Moose in scoring (17-21=38)

Kyle Capobianco leads the Moose with seven points (4-3=7) in five games against Iowa this season

