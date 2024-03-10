Second Period Outburst Powers Iowa to 6-3 Victory

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild enjoyed an offensive outburst on Sunday afternoon and beat the Manitoba Moose by a 6-3 score at Wells Fargo Arena. Caedan Bankier, Simon Johansson, and Luke Toporowski each recorded a goal and an assist in the win.

Manitoba took an early 1-0 lead when Ville Heinola beat Jesper Wallstedt (32 saves) from the high slot 5:03 into the game.

The Wild responded with a pair of goals 16 seconds apart late in the period. Toporowski tied the contest on the power play when he received a pass from Daemon Hunt at the top of the left circle and snapped a shot over the glove of Collin Delia (26 saves). Bankier also earned an assist on Toporowski's goal.

Will Butcher put Iowa up 2-1 with an unassisted tally off a Manitoba turnover.

The Moose outshot the Wild 9-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

Brad Lambert knotted the game at 2-2 with a wrister along the ice 4:23 into the middle frame.

Iowa jumped out to a 4-2 lead with two goals in 18 seconds. Bankier followed up a scoring chance with a snap shot just under the crossbar at 13:08 with an assist from Michael Milne.

Joël Teasdale and Greg Meireles combined to set up Johansson at the right point for a long shot through traffic moments later.

The Wild entered the second intermission with a 5-2 advantage thanks to Steven Fogarty's 14th goal of the season. Turner Elson found Gavin Hain in the left circle for a centering feed that bounced into the back of the net off Fogarty's skate.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 25-17 after 40 minutes.

Toporowski and Johansson combined to set up Kevin Conley at the top of the right circle for a one-timer that made the score 6-2 at 7:59 of the third.

Dmitry Kuzmin capped the scoring for Manitoba with 10:49 to play.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 35-32. The Wild were 1-for-3 with the man advantage and held the Moose scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa resumes play on Friday, Mar. 15 at Van Andel Arena against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

