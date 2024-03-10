Firebirds Use Big Third Period to Down Roadrunners

March 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Friday by the final score of 5-1. Five different goal scorers aided the Firebirds to their 34th win of the season and help the team extend their point streak to eight straight games.

The Firebirds netted the first goal with 1:23 left in the first period. John Hayden drove to the net on the powerplay and wristed the puck past Tomas Suchanek to put Coachella Valley on top 1-0. Cameron Hughes and Devin Shore added the assists on Hayden's 10th of the season.

Coachella Valley added four goals in the middle frame to extend their lead to 5-0. Max McCormick, skating in his 600th game as a pro, sparked the offense 33 seconds into the second period while Ryan Winterton (Hughes, Carrick), Connor Carrick (Lind - PP), and Tucker Robertson (Ottavainen, Wright) all hit the back of the net. Carrick and Robertson' goals came within 31 seconds of one another.

Ben King spoiled Ales Stezka's shutout bid with 7:54 left in the third period to cut the Gulls' deficit to four. Stezka stopped 18 shots to pick up his 14th win of the season.

The victory moves Coachella Valley's record to 34-13-5-3 and gives them points in 18 of their last 19 games. The Firebirds finished 2-for-2 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 2-for-2. Coachella Valley outshot San Diego 31-19. The win also extends the Firebirds' lead in the Pacific Division standings to seven points and in the Western Conference to three.

NEXT HOME GAME

Coachella Valley returns home tomorrow, Saturday, March 9th for Fuego's Birthday, presented by LiUNA. The first 6,500 fans in attendance receive a Fuego Squish Pillow. Puck drop is set for 6 p,m. Tomorrow night's game is sold out but head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat to other upcoming Firebirds home games. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

TICKET UPGRADE

Looking to enhance your experience for a Firebirds game? Upgrade any ticket for access to The Compound, the newest VIP space at Acrisure Arena offering fans access to a stunning outdoor space featuring private bar, food, exclusive Firebirds merchandise options, covered seating, firepits along with access to a variety of backyard games from putt-putt and pickleball to cornhole and bocce ball and more! Upgrade options are available at the game or online at Ticketmaster.

Don't miss a moment of Coachella Valley Firebirds' hockey! Group, Flex, and Individual tickets for remainder of the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Season Tickets Memberships for 2024-25 are also on sale! For more information on ticket options, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with season tickets on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, season ticket members will have access to the 2025 AHL All Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.