Ads Tripped up by Wolves

Chicago, IL - Chicago's special teams clicked to lead the Wolves to a 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at Allstate Arena.

The Admirals lost for the first time at Allstate Arena this season, finishing the road portion of the season series with a 5-1 mark in Rosemont. The seven goals allowed by the Ads was the most the team has allowed this season.

Milwaukee scored the first goal of the game just :44 into the contest. Egor Afansyev drove the net and converted a spinning backhand pass made by Juuso Parssinen from the right circle in the Chicago zone. The goal, Afanasyev's 23rd of the season, was assisted by Parssinen and Marc Del Gaizo.

Milwaukee made it 2-0 at 4:21 of the first period. Tye Felhaber, hung up on the left wing boards in the Chicago zone, pushed the puck to defenseman Adam Wilsby at the left point. Wiusby's slap shot found the back of the net for his sixth goal of the year. Felhaber and Navrin Mutter picked up the assists.

The Wolves scored a power play goal at 6:05 to get on the scoreboard. Former Admirals forward Cole Schneider deflected a Domenick Fensore shot into the goal for his 11th goal of the season.

Wolves center Dominic Franco tied the game at 2-2 when he was left unaccounted for at the front of Milwaukee's goal. Schneider zipped a pass and Franco slid a backhander into the net at 10:16 of the first frame.

The Wolves scored its third straight goal of the contest at 6:00 of the second period to take a 3-2 lead. A turnover at the Chicago blue line by the Admirals sprung the Wolves on a 3-on-1 rush. Hudson Elynuik's shot from the right circle went into the goal past the right arm of Ads goalie Troy Grosenick.

Milwaukee tied the score 3-3 when Tye Felhaber scored on a penalty shot at 13:58 of the second period. It was Felhaber's seventh goal of the year.

Just 1:02 after Felhaber's goal, Wolves defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald snuck his way to the front of the Admirals goal and converted a Matt Donovan pass to give the Wolves the 4-3 advantage.

Chicago's Nathan Sucese scored a shorthanded goal when he was sent on a breakaway at 5:39 of the third period. That gave the Wolves a 5-3 lead.

Phil Tomasino scored his fourth of the season at 9:07 to bring the Admirals within a goal but the Wolves scored another power play goal at 10:58 by Fitzgerald and man empty-net goal at 19:24 from Success.

The game was the 200th for Admirals defenseman Del Gaizo as a professional athlete.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., Mar. 13 to host the Manitoba Moose at 10:30 am.

