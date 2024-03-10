Third Period Gets Away from Tucson in Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners fell 7-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds from the Acrisure Arena on Saturday night to go to 31-19-3-2 on the year.

Coachella Valley defeated Tucson 7-2 on Saturday night but the score may be misleading as the Firebirds added four goals in the third period to extend their lead from the 3-2 count that starte the frame.

In the first six minutes of play, Coachella Valley added two goals to jump out to an early 2-0 lead. It was Cam Crotty who would find the back of the net for Tucson and cut the Coachella Valley lead in half at the 13:26 mark. Crotty was assisted by Curtis Douglas and Cameron Hebig.

The second period would be scoreless for the first 10:41 before Coachella Valley would extend their lead to 3-1. Just 17 seconds later however, Curtis Douglas would answer for the Roadrunners and score his fourth goal of the year and second point of the night. Douglas was assisted by Cameron Hebig who picked up his second assist of the night on the play. The game would go into the second intermission in a 3-2 Coachella Valley lead.

The final frame would be all Coachella Valley as the Firebirds scored four goals in the frame to win 7-2. Tucson outshot Coachella Valley 39-30 in the contest and outshot them in each individual period. Tucson looks to bounce back on Tuesday and Wednesday March 12th-13th against the Henderson Silver Knights at the Tucson Arena

"It's about the team and we have to learn from our mistakes. We have to get it together and get back to winning like we were. We are going to do what we can on Tuesday," said Patrik Koch following Tucson's 7-2 loss on Saturday night. Koch led the team with six shots.

