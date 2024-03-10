Comets Lose Close Game to Americans, 3-2

Utica, NY. - Finalizing the weekend schedule with the Comets rounding out the third game in three days, Utica stepped onto the ice against the Rochester Americans on Sunday afternoon inside Blue Cross Arena. The Comets were riding a wave of momentum as they acquired three out of four possible points over the previous two contests. Looking for more fuel to add to a potential playoff run, the team realized the need continue momentum against another divisional opponent was important. While the Comets were down by two goals, they mounted a comeback in the third but allowed Rochester to pull away late in the middle frame before a scoreless third period. As a result, the contest ended with a 3-2 loss.

In the first period, it was Rochester that scored first after a backhand shot by Viktor Neuchev at 16:04 that beat Comets goalie, Erik Kallgren. The goal put Utica down, 1-0. Rochester hit the back of the net a second time in the period after a rebound chance rested in the crease for Brett Murray to bang home extending the lead for Rochester, 2-0. The period ended and the Comets look to change their fortunes in the next period.

In the second period, the Comets answered back at 7:05 after a long shot by Sam Laberge was stopped by goaltender Devin Levi but the rebound landed in the crease and Joe Gambardella got a stick to roll it passed the goal-line. This goal brought the Comets to a 2-1 deficit. Utica used another good bounce to tie the game at 16:11 when Topias Vilen had his shot deflect into the Rochester net for his second goal of the season. The game rested at 2-2. Brendan Warren reacquired a lead for Rochester after his shot snuck in at 16:49.

In the final period of regulation, there were no other goals and the Comets lost the close game, 3-2.

The Comets are back in action on the road against Belleville to play the Senators for the last time in the regular season on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. They will be home against the Hershey Bears on Friday night, March 15 at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

