Phantoms' Wilson Suspended for Three Games

March 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilson has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Mar. 9.

Wilson will miss Lehigh Valley's games today (Mar. 10) at Bridgeport, Wednesday (Mar. 13) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Friday (Mar. 15) at Providence.

