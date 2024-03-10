Hershey Bears Clinch Berth in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, becoming the first team in the American Hockey League this season to secure a spot in the postseason. With Providence's regulation victory over Springfield today, Hershey punched its ticket to the postseason for the 71st time in franchise history.

The Bears are the defending Calder Cup Champions, winning the franchise's league-record 12th Calder Cup last June with a thrilling Game 7 overtime victory versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Hershey has enjoyed a historic season this year, owning a league-best 42-11-0-4 record, good for 88 points, a mark 10 points better than any other club in AHL.

Todd Nelson's club currently has a .772 points percentage and has a 13-point lead over Providence for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Bears are allowing a league-low 2.12 goals per game and are led by goaltenders Clay Stevenson (1.90) and Hunter Shepard (2.00) who hold the top two spots in goals-against average in the AHL.

Hershey has 15 games left in the regular season, which concludes on April 20. Please stay tuned to HersheyBears.com and Hershey Bears social media pages for further information on the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

