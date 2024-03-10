Hershey Bears Clinch Berth in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs
March 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, becoming the first team in the American Hockey League this season to secure a spot in the postseason. With Providence's regulation victory over Springfield today, Hershey punched its ticket to the postseason for the 71st time in franchise history.
The Bears are the defending Calder Cup Champions, winning the franchise's league-record 12th Calder Cup last June with a thrilling Game 7 overtime victory versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Hershey has enjoyed a historic season this year, owning a league-best 42-11-0-4 record, good for 88 points, a mark 10 points better than any other club in AHL.
Todd Nelson's club currently has a .772 points percentage and has a 13-point lead over Providence for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Bears are allowing a league-low 2.12 goals per game and are led by goaltenders Clay Stevenson (1.90) and Hunter Shepard (2.00) who hold the top two spots in goals-against average in the AHL.
Hershey has 15 games left in the regular season, which concludes on April 20. Please stay tuned to HersheyBears.com and Hershey Bears social media pages for further information on the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2024
- Second Period Outburst Powers Iowa to 6-3 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Doubles up Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Ads Tripped up by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Rally to Sink Admirals 7-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Two More for Gardner Drives Win at Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Lose Close Game to Americans, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Bussi & Bruins Stymie Furious T-Birds Effort - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bussi, P-Bruins Blank T-Birds in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Providence Bruins
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Hershey Bears Clinch Berth in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Carson Meyer from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Clarke, Fagemo Returned on Loan to Reign - Ontario Reign
- Blues Recall D Matt Kessel from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms' Wilson Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Louis Domingue - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Zachary Massicotte to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Colorado Ends Road Trip with 6-1 Loss to Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds Use Big Third Period to Down Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Third Period Gets Away from Tucson in Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wright And Pederson Each Score Twice As The Condors Sweep Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.