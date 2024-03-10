Wright And Pederson Each Score Twice As The Condors Sweep Colorado

The Bakersfield Condors (30-20-4, 64pts) swept the Colorado Eagles (32-19-5, 69pts) with a 6-1 win on Saturday. Cameron Wright (8th, 9th) scored twice while Lane Pederson (17th, 18th) scored twice and had three points. With the win, Bakersfield moves into a tie for fourth in the division, three points out of third with a game in hand.

Cam Dineen had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games and now has 12 points (1g-11a) in his last 10 contests. Ty Tullio had an assist and has points in four straight. It was the 14th win of the season for Olivier Rodrigue, a new career high.

The Condors went 4-4-0 against Colorado on the season, winning four of the final six games in the series.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield heads to Abbotsford on Tuesday and Wednesday to face the Canucks at 7 p.m. The Condors are home next Saturday for Star Wars Night (click here for tickets)

