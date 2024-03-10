Blue Jackets Recall Forward Carson Meyer from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets added forward Carson Meyer to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 55 appearances for Cleveland this season, Meyer posted 22-15-37 with 65 penalty minutes.

A 5'11", 193 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 26, was selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 27 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Meyer supplied 1-3-4 with 12 penalty minutes. In 172 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24, Meyer registered 56-54-110 with 177 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Meyer tallied 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes in 137 career NCAA apperances for Miami University and the Ohio State University spanning four seasons from 2016-20. In 2018-19, Meyer helped Ohio State claim the Big Ten Regular Season Championship. In 58 career USHL appearances for the Tri-City Storm spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16, Meyer notched 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating and helped the Storm claim the 2016 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

