Blue Jackets Recall Forward Carson Meyer from Monsters
March 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets added forward Carson Meyer to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 55 appearances for Cleveland this season, Meyer posted 22-15-37 with 65 penalty minutes.
A 5'11", 193 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 26, was selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 27 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Meyer supplied 1-3-4 with 12 penalty minutes. In 172 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24, Meyer registered 56-54-110 with 177 penalty minutes.
Prior to his professional career, Meyer tallied 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes in 137 career NCAA apperances for Miami University and the Ohio State University spanning four seasons from 2016-20. In 2018-19, Meyer helped Ohio State claim the Big Ten Regular Season Championship. In 58 career USHL appearances for the Tri-City Storm spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16, Meyer notched 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating and helped the Storm claim the 2016 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2024
- Second Period Outburst Powers Iowa to 6-3 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Doubles up Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Ads Tripped up by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Rally to Sink Admirals 7-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Two More for Gardner Drives Win at Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Lose Close Game to Americans, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Bussi & Bruins Stymie Furious T-Birds Effort - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bussi, P-Bruins Blank T-Birds in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Providence Bruins
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Hershey Bears Clinch Berth in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Carson Meyer from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Clarke, Fagemo Returned on Loan to Reign - Ontario Reign
- Blues Recall D Matt Kessel from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms' Wilson Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Louis Domingue - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Zachary Massicotte to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Colorado Ends Road Trip with 6-1 Loss to Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds Use Big Third Period to Down Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Third Period Gets Away from Tucson in Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wright And Pederson Each Score Twice As The Condors Sweep Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.