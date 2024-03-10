Clarke, Fagemo Returned on Loan to Reign

March 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have loaned forward Samuel Fagemo and defenseman Brandt Clarke to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Clarke, 20, has seen action in 16 contests with the Kings this season, earning six points (2-4=6) including his first career NHL goal in Boston on Feb. 17. Through 32 games played with the Reign this season, the 6-2, 185-pound blueliner has accumulated 33 points (8-25=33).

The defender was honored as the AHL's Rookie of the Month award winner for December after scoring 14 points (2-12=14) in 12 games during the month. Clarke also represented the Reign at last month's 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

Clarke was originally acquired by the Kings with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. The native of Nepean, Ont., was a member of Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and registered eight points (2-6=8) in seven games while helping the team to a gold-medal winning performance that included an assist on the golden goal in overtime.

Fagemo, 23, has recorded a team-leading 31 goals in 36 games with Ontario which is second-most in the AHL this season. The forward's 15 power play goals at the AHL level are also the most in the league. In total, Fagemo has scored 47 points with the Reign which is a new career-high for the fourth-year North American pro.

The 6-0, 200-pound forward has appeared in four games with the Kings this season, as well as four contests with the Nashville Predators. He tallied a goal for Nashville, his third-career NHL strike, before being re-acquired by the Kings on Nov. 11.

Selected by the Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has registered 141 points (91-50=141) in 187 career AHL games with Ontario. His NHL career has consisted of 21 games, including 17 with the Kings during the past three campaigns, where he's totaled four points (3-1=4).

The Reign are in action on Sunday night when they open a two-game series in Calgary against the Wranglers at 5 p.m. PT inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase throughaxs.com andontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.