Colorado Ends Road Trip with 6-1 Loss to Condors

March 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Bakersfield forward Lane Pederson notched two goals and an assist, while forward Cam Wright netted a pair of goals, as Colorado allowed a season-high six goals in a 6-1 loss to the Condors on Saturday. Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue earned the win in net, making 21 saves on 22 shots, while Eagles netminder Ivan Prosvetov suffered his third loss of the season, allowing six goals on 27 shots. Colorado was held 0-for-5 on the power play, as the Eagles have now gone 0-for-22 on the man-advantage in their last eight games.

After killing off an early power play opportunity for Colorado, the Condors would generate the game's first goal, as a turnover at center ice led to a 3-on-1 rush which would be capped off with a wrister from the slot from Wright. The goal was his eighth of the season and gave Bakersfield a 1-0 edge with 4:48 remaining in the first period.

Still leading 1-0 as play began in the second period, the Condors would double their lead just 18 seconds into the middle frame, as Pederson finished off a 2-on-1 rush with his 17th goal of the season, putting Bakersfield up 2-0.

The Eagles would fail to convert on two separate four-minute, double-minor power plays, allowing the Condors to strike during a stretch of 4-on-4 action on the ice. A shot from the top of the left-wing circle would stall in the crease and be tapped into the back of the net by defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer. The tally pushed Bakersfield's advantage to 3-0 with only eight seconds left to play in the second stanza.

The onslaught would continue in the third period, as Pederson took advantage on the power play when he wrapped behind the net and threw a shot past Prosvetov, making it 4-0 just 2:00 into the final frame.

Wright would collect his second tally of the night when he sliced between the circles and lit the lamp with a backhander to drive the Condors lead to 5-0 at the 8:23 mark of the period.

A shot from the right-wing circle from forward Matvey Petrov would find the back of the net, making it a 6-0 advantage for Bakersfield with 10:00 remaining in the contest.

Colorado would finally get on the board 18 seconds later when forward Peter Holland tucked home a backhander from the low slot, trimming the Condors lead to 6-1.

