Indy's Late Runs Not Enough in 6-2 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - A four-run sixth inning put the Louisville Bats out of reach and handed the Indianapolis Indians a loss on Wednesday afternoon, 6-2. It was Indy's fourth consecutive loss to its former International League West Division rival.

After going up 2-0 against RHP Miguel Yajure (L, 1-2) with one run in the first inning and another in the fourth, Louisville (40-57) extended it's lead in the sixth. The first five batters of the inning reached base safely off Tanner Anderson, four via base hit. Braxton Lee hit a two-run double to highlight the frame.

The Indians (45-52) scored one run in the bottom of the eighth inning following a leadoff double by Bligh Madris. With one out and runners at the corners, Cole Tucker singled through the right side of the infield to drive in Madris and break up the shutout.

In the ninth inning, Taylor Davis hit his first home run this season out to center field to give the Indians their second run of the night. It was the team's first dinger in their past four home games.

Cincinnati's No. 1 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Hunter Greene (W, 4-6) got the start for the Bats and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings.

Indianapolis will look to break a four-game losing skid against Louisville tomorrow night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Max Kranick (2-3, 4.97) will take the mound against LHP Reiver Sanmartin (4-2, 4.15).

