Omaha Cruises to 10-3 Victory

DES MOINES, IA - The Omaha Storm Chasers (53-44) scored in each of the first four innings on their way to a 10-3 win over the Iowa Cubs (42-56) in game two of the series, Wednesday at Principal Park.

Adbert Alzolay started the game for Iowa tonight, making his first major league rehab appearance since going on the injured list with a left hamstring strain on August 14. Bobby Witt Jr. greeted him with his second home run in as many days in the first inning to give the Storm Chasers an early 2-0 lead.

They added two more in the second on a single from Rudy Martin and one in the third on a solo home run from Ryan McBroom. Witt Jr. continued the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI double, followed by a three-run shot by Nick Pratto to give Omaha a 9-0 lead.

McBroom knocked an RBI single in the sixth to extend their lead to 10, as Jakob Junis kept Iowa off the board. Junis allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out four over his 4.1 innings of work.

Greg Deichmann got the I-Cubs on the board with a two-run triple and later scored on a ground out. Omaha ended the comeback at three runs and won the game by a final score of 10-3.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Adbert Alzolay made his first major league rehab start with Iowa tonight, allowing four earned runs on three hits and a walk in two innings. He struck out three batters over his two frames.

- Jonathan Holder allowed one run on a solo home run in his one inning of work. It was his first major league rehab appearance this year.

- Alfonso Rivas extended his hitting streak to a season-long 12 games with a single in the first inning. It was the only hit Iowa registered against starter Jakob Junis.

The I-Cubs and Storm Chasers are set to continue their series with game three tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:08 pm at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

