Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 25, 2021

Wednesday, August 25th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (46-51) vs. Columbus Clippers (44-51) Game 2 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #98 of 130 Home Game #50 of 65

LHP Zack Thompson (2-6, 6.63 ERA) vs. LHP Kirk McCarty (6-3, 4.75 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds used an eight-run first inning to defeat the Columbus Clippers 8-4 on Tuesday night. After the Clippers scored in the top of the first, Nolan Gorman got the party started with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning. After Evan Mendoza and Brendan Donovan drew RBI walks, Scott Hurst hit a grand slam to cap the monster opening frame. Matthew Liberatore gave Memphis another strong start, allowing just two earned runs in seven innings to earn his sixth win of the season. Liberatore has now gone seven innings in three straight starts. Kodi Whitley recorded a four-out save to seal the victory.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson will make his 15th start and 18th appearance of the season for the Redbirds tonight. Thompson pitched in relief of MLB rehabber Kwang Hyun Kim last week against Nashville and allowed five runs in 4.1 innings of work. Prior to that, Thompson has allowed just four earned runs over 22 innings in his previous four starts. The 23-year-old was the Cardinals' first round pick (19th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Columbus Starter: Kirk McCarty will make his 18th start of the season for Columbus this evening. McCarty has racked up six wins and logged 89 innings on the mound for the Clippers in 2021. McCarty's last start came on August 19 in Omaha when he surrendered three runs in five innings of work. The 25-year-old has been a workhorse this season, logging at least five innings in all but four of his 17 starts. A native of Hattiesburg, MS, McCarty was Cleveland's seventh round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Southern Mississippi. McCarty made the jump to Triple-A this season after spending all of 2019 with High-A Lynchburg.

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds have posted their largest comebacks of the season last week. The 'Birds came back from 5-1 down to win 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night before overcoming a 10-5 deficit to win 12-11 in 10 innings on Thursday. To cap it all off, the 'Birds rallied back from down 8-0 on Sunday afternoon to eventually tie the game at 9-9 before falling 13-12.

New No. 1 Prospect: Nolan Gorman has been on fire since being named the new top prospect in the Cardinals' organization. In his last seven games, Gorman is 11-24 (.458) with three home runs, eight RBI, nine runs and six walks. The 21-year-old former first round pick is slashing .333/.398/.600 in August.

Capel's Crushing It: Conner Capel is in the midst of a season-long nine-game hitting streak, highlighted by an outstanding series last week against Nashville. In five games, Capel went 8-19 (.421) with six RBI, four runs, four doubles and two walks. Capel had at least one RBI in each game last week.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez continued his outstanding season last week against Nashville. Yepez went 11-22 (.500) in six games with six doubles, a home run, six RBI, four runs, and two walks. Yepez leads the Redbirds with 16 home runs this season.

Meet the New Guy: The Columbus Clippers make their first-ever regula season. trip to AutoZone Park this week. Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate was in the International League from 1977-2020. Affiliated with Cleveland since 2009, the Clippers were also the long-time affiliate of the New York Yankees (1979-2006).

